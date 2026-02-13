Corporate Kaleidoscope

Bank of Baroda (BoB) hosted Leadership in Action, a leadership meet with its Global Brand Ambassador, Sachin Tendulkar, focused on leadership excellence, employee engagement and recognising top performers across regions. The event was attended by Shailendra Singh, Chief General Manager (HRM & Marketing), Bank of Baroda, the Bank’s Board of Directors and senior leadership from its corporate office and across zones.





REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Ltd handed over a project specific SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) of ISTS Transmission Project under TBCB route viz, Bellary Davanagere Power Transmission Limited to M/s Power Grid Corporation of India Limited on February 12, 2026. The SPV was handed over by Saurabh Rastogi, CEO, RECPDCL to Pankaj Pandey, Executive Director, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited in the presence of Arup Samanta, GM & CS, Ashwini Kumar Das, GM, PGCIL and other senior officials of RECPDCL, PGCIL and CTUIL. The implementation period of the project is 24 months.