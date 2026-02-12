Corporate Kaleidoscope

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO) launched its CSR project on sustainable solid waste management on February 9, 2026 at the National Security Guard (NSG) Campus, Manesar. The Bhumi Pujan ceremony was held in the distinguished presence of Bhrigu Srinivasan, Director General, NSG, Deepak Kedia, IG, NSG and M Nagaraj, Director (Corporate Planning), HUDCO, along with senior officials from both organizations. An MoU for implementation of the comprehensive and sustainable Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) management practices across 1,700-acre NSG campus was signed between HUDCO and NSG on January 21, 2026.





NTPC Limited and NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the area of carbon management and capacity building. The MoU was signed on February 11, 2026 in the presence of senior officials from both organizations. The MoU establishes a formal framework to provide consultancy and advisory services to NTPC in carbon management domain. The MoU shall help in identification, registration, validation of carbon programme for various NTPC projects and monetisation of carbon credits.