Corporate Kaleidoscope

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ld (HPCL) has been conferred with the FIPI Oil Marketing Company of the Year Award 2025 at India Energy Week (IEW) 2026. The award was presented by the Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri and Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Dr Neeraj Mittal, in the presence of Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman & CEO, ONGC, and A S Sahney, Chairman, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL). The award was received on behalf of HPCL by Vikas Kaushal, Chairman & MD, along with Amit Garg, Director – Marketing, and Sanjay Kumar, Executive Director – MRA&P and Business Development.

NHPC Ltd achieved two significant milestones during the intervening night of January 31 and February 1, 2026 at its 2000 MW (8×250 MW) Subansiri Lower HE Project in Arunachal Pradesh/Assam. The first milestone was the synchronization of the 3rd Unit (Unit #1 of 250 MW) with the National Grid, accomplished at 21:00 hours on 31.01.2026. Thereafter, the commercial operation of the 2nd unit (Unit # 3 of 250 MW) was achieved at 00:00 hrs on February 1, 2026. Bhupender Gupta, CMD, NHPC expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Power, GoI and the Governments of Arunachal Pradesh & Assam.