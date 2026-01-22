Corporate Kaleidoscope

In a significant step toward transforming Nava Raipur into one of India’s leading healthcare destinations, the Government of Chhattisgarh marked a major milestone with the signing of a land lease agreement for a flagship super-specialty hospital project. In the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, a lease agreement for 15 acres of land was formally signed between the Bombay Hospital and Medical Research Centre and the Nava Raipur Development Authority at the state secretariat, Mahanadi Bhavan. The agreement is expected to accelerate the long-envisioned development of a dedicated Medicity in Nava Raipur.

REC Limited’s General Manager (Finance), Awanish Kumar Bharati has been conferred with the prestigious ICPA Treasury Excellence Award in recognition of his exceptional achievements and leadership in the field of Treasury Management. The award was presented during the National Finance Conclave and Awards 2026, held at the iconic Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The honour was bestowed upon Bharati by Meenakshi Lekhi, Former Minister of State for External Affairs, and Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Former Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MOEFCC), in the presence of eminent leaders from the finance, banking, and policy-making fraternity.