Corporate Kaleidoscope

Design Fest 2026, the first-ever art, craft and design–based festival of Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), was inaugurated by S Suresh Kumar, IAS, Chairman, DVC, in presence of Abin Chaudhuri, eminent Architect and Guest of Honour. The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Swapnendu Kumar Panda, Member (Technical), DVC, Sudipta Acharjee, CVO, DVC, Additional Secretary, and other senior executives of DVC. Conceived as a unique platform to promote creativity, traditional skills, Design Fest 2026 seeks to connect artisans with a wider audience while celebrating India’s rich craft and design heritage.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID) inaugurated nation’s first 315 MVA, 400/220/33 kV synthetic ester oil-filled power transformer at its Bhiwadi Sub-station. The facility was inaugurated by Dr. R K Tyagi, Chairman & MD, in the presence of G Ravisankar, Director (Finance), Naveen Srivastava, Director (Operations), Burra Vamsi Rama Mohan, Director (Projects), Naveen Kumar, Chief Vigilance Officer, Shiv Tapasya Paswan, Independent Director, Alok Sharma, Executive Director (NR-I), along with other senior executives from POWERGRID’s Corporate Office.