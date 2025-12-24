CORPORATE KALEIDOSCOPE

Ajudhia Kumari, mother of Agniveer Late Naveen Kumar (13 JAK RIF – Kargil), receives a financial support of Rs 75 lakh from Bank of Baroda at Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, under the personal accident insurance cover of the bank’s Agniveer Account Scheme, during a programme attended by Naib Subedar Santosh Kumar; Brigadier Hardeep Singh (Retd); Rajesh Kumar Gaba, Assistant General Manager and Dy Regional Head of Shimla Region; Junaid Khan, RBDM of Shimla Region, and Supreet Singh from the Zonal Office, Chandigarh. The brave soldier laid down his life while defending the nation during Op Sindhoor on May 20 in Kargil