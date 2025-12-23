Corporate Kaleidoscope

The Government of Chhattisgarh and GAIL (India) Ltd on Tuesday joined hands for development of a greenfield gas-based fertilizer project in the State of Chhattisgarh. A non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this was signed in the presence of Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai. The MoU was signed by Rajat Kumar, Secretary (Commerce & Industries), Government of Chhattisgarh and Rajeev Kumar Singhal, Director (Business Development), GAIL (India) Limited.

Central Bank of India celebrated its 115th Foundation Day at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. The function was presided over by the Zonal Head, Shishram Tundwal. The ceremony was graced by the presence of the Chief Guest, Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Govt of India, and the Distinguished Guest, Umesh Kumar Singh, MD & CEO, Sarsai. The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by the offering of tributes to the founder of the Bank. The vote of thanks was proposed by P C Khurana, Deputy General Manager