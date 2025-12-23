Corporate Kaleidoscope

Central Bank of India commemorated its 115th Foundation Day with pride and enthusiasm at SD College, Sector 32, Chandigarh, celebrating its rich legacy of trust & service. The programme began with the garlanding of the statue of the Bank’s founder, Sir Sorabji Pochkhanawala. A video message from Kalyan Kumar, MD & CEO, followed, wherein he expressed gratitude to staff, stakeholders, and valued customers. The function was attended by Arvind Kumar, Zonal Head, Chandigarh Zone, T C Meena, Deputy Zonal Head, Ram Kumar Yadav, Regional Head, Chandigarh, Ex-General Managers, senior citizen pensioners, and esteemed customers.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has been conferred with two prestigious recognitions — the CII Digital Transformation (DX) Award and the Jagran HiTech Award — for its flagship DriveTrack Plus program. At the CII Digital Transformation (DX) Awards, DriveTrack Plus was recognized in the Customer Experience category for Most Innovative Best Practices, while it also received the Editor’s Choice Award for Best Use of Technology in a Loyalty Program at the Jagran HiTech Awards, which celebrate excellence in technology across the automobile and mobility ecosystem.