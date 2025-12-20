Corporate Kaleidoscope

Prashant Kumar Mishra, General Manager of Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, on Friday inspected the production of the first rake of the Vande Bharat trainset being built at Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala. During the inspection, he reviewed the various stages of coach manufacturing and assessed the progress of the work. He interacted with officers and staff and emphasized giving special attention to good quality, safety, and precision in work. Mishra expressed satisfaction with the work completed so far and appreciated the dedicated efforts of the employees.

Awareness seminar on benefits of EPF & ESI by EPFO and ESIC, Jalandhar was organized at Technical Training Centre , Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala. Abhey Priya Dogra, Dy CME/Co-ord, Neeraj Kumar, WM/Fur, Rameshwar Singh, Principal/TTC, Atul Kumar Yadav, AWM/Paint, Jagmeet Singh, Chief Safety Officer, were present on this occasion. Harcharan Singh, EO/EPF, Rajdeep Singh Brar, EO/EPF, Pankaj Sarpal, DPA/EPF, Deepak Kumar, Assistant Director, and Uttam Kumar SSO, ESIC also attended the event.