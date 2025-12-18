Corporate Kaleidoscope

Chairman NIILM University Sandeep Chahal (2nd from left), during the signing ceremony flanked by Narinder Dhull, director sports and Sukhchain Singh Kalsani (Extreme right) and Narender Pal Singh (Extreme left).

NTPC organized its 18th Lenders’ Meet at New Delhi, highlighting the company’s operational and financial performance, green initiatives, growth and diversification plans, future capital expenditure, and funding requirements. Gurdeep Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, NTPC Limited and Jaikumar Srinivasan, Director (Finance) were present on the occasion.



