Corporate Kaleidoscope

POWERGRID and Africa50 sign the PPP Project Agreement for Kenya’s 400 kV Lessos–Loosuk and 220 kV Kisumu–Kakamega–Musaga transmission systems, in the presence of R K Tyagi, Chairman & Managing Director; Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Personnel); Sanjay Kumar Gupta, COO (IB), POWERGRID; along with Kenyan representatives Alex Kamau Wachira, CBS, Principal Secretary, State Department for Energy; Chris K Kiptoo, CBS, Principal Secretary, The National Treasury; Eng Kipkemoi Kibias, Acting Managing Director; and Eng Kefa Seda, Director General, Public Private Partnerships Directorate, marking Africa’s first Independent Transmission Project

Enkh-Amar Bathorov, CEO of the Mongolian Franchise Entrepreneurs Silkroad Association, and Gaurav Marya, Chairman of ISFA, exchange the MoU during a bilateral meeting, marking a new India–Mongolia partnership to accelerate franchising, MSME growth and knowledge sharing between the two countries