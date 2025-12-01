Corporate Kaleidoscope

Dr. Vijay Kalantri, Chairman of the World Trade Center (WTC) Mumbai and President of the All-India Association of Industries, on Monday met with Rajesh Aggarwal, the newly appointed Chief Secretary of Maharashtra. Congratulating the Chief Secretary on his appointment, Dr. Kalantri stated, ‘Maharashtra is on the right track of continuous reform-driven governance.’ Priya Pansare, Director, Trade & Investment Promotion, WTC Mumbai, and Santosh Kotre, Director, Accounts and Finance, WTC Mumbai, were also present during the meeting.