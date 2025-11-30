Corporate Kaleidoscope

The Central Bank of India organized a Mega Retail Outreach Program on November 28, 2025, at ITC Welcome Hotel, Dwarka, New Delhi, drawing participants from the Gurugram, Delhi-South, and Delhi-North regions. Vivek Kumar, General Manager, Central Office handed over the sanction letters and motivated customers to make the best use of the financial support provided. Shishram Tundwal, Zonal Head of the Delhi Zone, Sunny Kalra, Regional Head of Gurugram Region, Anil Agnihotri, Regional Head, Delhi South and Purushottam Meena, Regional Head, Delhi North, were also present at the event.

Under the nationwide Retail Loan Outreach Campaign initiated by the Central Office, the Chandigarh Region of Central Bank of India successfully organized a well-attended outreach program on November 29, 2025. The event was chaired by D K Arjwani, General Manager, Central Office, Mumbai. Ram Kumar Yadav, Regional Head and Dr. Ajay Sharma, Principal, S D College, Sector 32, graced the occasion as distinguished guests. Under various retail schemes, loans amounting to Rs 45.45 crore were sanctioned during the program.



