Corporate Kaleidoscope

The two-day 47th All India Electricity Sports Control Board (AIESCB) Football Tournament concluded on Friday with a vibrant closing ceremony held at the PSPCL Sports Complex, Patiala. CA Vinod Bansal, Director Finance, PSTCL, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Er. Harinder pal, Chief Engineer HRD, PSTCL, attended as the Guest of Honour. AIESCB members Naresh Kumar (General Secretary), Sajjan Kumar (Advisor), Pankaj Dadwal (Advisor) and Anil Kumar (Sports Secretary) were also present. The ceremony concluded with the distribution of prizes to the winners of the two-day tournament. Results: 1st PSPCL Patiala, 2nd Haryana Power Sports Group, and 3rd Rajasthan Rajya Vidut Prasaran Nigam Ltd.

Central Bank of India inaugurated its first dedicated NRI Desk at the Sector 17B branch in Chandigarh. The desk was inaugurated by Vasti Venkatesh, General Manager, International Division, Mumbai, in the presence of Arvind Kumar, Zonal Head, Chandigarh; Ram Kumar Yadav, Regional Head Chandigarh, T C Meena Deputy Zonal Head & Anantpreet Singh, Branch Head, Sector 17B. This initiative aims to provide specialized banking services to Non-Resident Indians, streamlining processes and reducing turnaround time.