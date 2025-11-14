Corporate Kaleidoscope

Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala organised a spirited marathon on Friday to mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, celebrating national pride and unity. The run was flagged off by R K Jain, PCEE, amidst enthusiastic participation from all sections of the RCF community. The event saw active involvement of office bearers of the RCF Sports Association, led by its President K S Asla, as well as former and present players of RCF. A large number of RCF officers, employees, and children also took part, adding vibrancy and energy to the occasion.





The Punjab National Bank (PNB) Chandigarh Circle on Friday organised a Retail Public Relations Program at CII Chandigarh. It was chaired by M Paramasivam, Executive Director, Headquarters, and attended by Pradeep Kumar, Special Commissioner, MC Chandigarh, as the Chief Guest. Zonal Manager Lalit Taneja and Sub-Divisional Head Pawan Kumar Bhatia were also present. Over 145 customers attended the event. Loan sanction letters worth Rs 55 crore were also given to 135 customers in this retail outreach programme. During this, the customers present were also given information about the bank’s housing, car, education and other retail products.