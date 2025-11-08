Corporate Kaleidoscope

As part of the Indian Hockey Centenary Celebrations 2025, Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala organised a series of friendly hockey matches to commemorate 100 glorious years of Indian hockey.





Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala commenced the celebrations of 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, the national song of India, with great patriotic fervour and enthusiasm on Friday. The song Vande Mataram was composed in Sanskrit by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and it was a source of inspiration for the people in the freedom struggle.





NTPC Ltd celebrated its 51st Raising Day on Friday at NTPC’s Engineering Office Complex (EOC) in Noida, where Gurdeep Singh, CMD unfurled the NTPC flag in the presence of Directors on the Board and other senior officials. Employees from across NTPC power stations joined virtually.