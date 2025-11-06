Corporate Kaleidoscope

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) inaugurated its first Branch at Gharaunda. The branch would offer state-of-the-art banking services and will also contribute to the overall development of the local economy. Bank of Maharashtra now has 04 branches and 04 ATMs in District Karnal and 57 branches in Haryana as on November 6, 2025. Bank aims to further strengthen its presence and customer reach in Haryana. The new branch was inaugurated by Happy Luck Gupta, Chairperson Municipal Committee in the presence of Dy. Zonal Manager, Chandigarh Zone. Staff members and the esteemed customers were present on the occasion.

NBCC (India) Ltd, has signed an MoU with Goldfields Australia Pty Ltd, a leading real estate developer headquartered in Melbourne, to collaborate on real estate, infrastructure and redevelopment projects across Australia. The MoU was signed by Pradeep Sharma, ED (BD), NBCC and Dr. Harsha Vardhan, Managing Director, MedAchievers Pvt. Ltd. (Exclusive & Official Partner of Goldfields Australia). The MoU was signed in the presence of K P Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC & Marco Gattino, MD, Goldfields Australia Pty Ltd along with Dr. Suman Kumar, Director (Commercial) and Anjeev Kumar Jain, Director (Finance), NBCC.