Corporate Kaleidoscope

NBCC (India) Ltd has been honoured with two prestigious recognitions at the 17th GRIHA Summit held at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. The company received GRIHA 5-Star Ratings for its landmark projects — Vanijya Bhawan and Kaushal Bhawan. The rating awards in the form of shields were received from Srinivas Katikithala, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs by K P Mahadevaswamy, C&MD, NBCC, during the summit. NBCC was also felicitated at the event for partnering with GRIHA.





Petronet LNG Ltd. (PLL) organised a two-day maiden Finance & IT Meet, with the theme ‘Finance, Technology and Beyond’ on October 31 - November 1, 2025 at the Corporate Office, New Delhi. The meet was designed to exchange ideas and identify new frontiers where all can work together to make PLL more agile, robust and future-ready. The meet was attended by Saurav Mitra, Director (Finance) & CFO, Petronet LNG Limited, finance & IT officials from all locations of PLL along with external domain experts.