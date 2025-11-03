Corporate Kaleidoscope

NMDC marked the successful conclusion of Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 with a vibrant valedictory ceremony at its corporate office in Hyderabad. The valedictory ceremony on 1st November, 2025 featured a keynote address by Major General Ajay Misra, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Sub Area. The event was attended by NMDC’s senior leadership, Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical), Joydeep Dasgupta Director (Production), Priyadarshini Director (Personnel), and C Neelakanta Reddy, Chief Vigilance Officer, along with NMDC employees.





The Zonal Office, Gurugram Zone of Bank of Maharashtra, recently observed Vigilance Awareness Week from October 27, 2025 to November 02, 2025. The event aimed to promote transparency, accountability, and integrity in public dealings, aligning with the theme of “Vigilant India, Prosperous India”. Addressing the gathering, Abhishek Bindal, Zonal Head, Gurugram Zone, emphasized the importance of vigilance in preventing corruption and promoting good governance. He urged all employees to uphold the values of integrity and transparency in their work.