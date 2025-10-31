Corporate Kaleidoscope

POWERGRID is observing Vigilance Awareness Week from October 27 to November 2, 2025. The observance commenced with the administration of Integrity Pledge by Dr. Ravin-dra Kumar Tyagi, CMD to the POWERGRID fraternity at the Corporate Office in Gurugram. G Ravisankar, Director (Finance), Dr. Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Personnel), Naveen Srivastava, Director (Operations), Burra Vamsi Rama Mohan, Director (Projects) and Naveen Kumar, Chief Vigilance Officer, along with senior officials and employees attended the ceremony.

The Divisional Office of Punjab National Bank, Sector 17, Chandigarh organised a blood donation camp during Vigilance Awareness Week in which about 50 staff members donated blood. During this, Zonal Manager Lalit Taneja, Deputy Zonal Manager Sikandar Pal and Divisional Head Sanjeev Singh were also present specially. Divisional head Mr. Sanjeev Singh expressed his gratitude to the team of doctors from Max Hospital.