Corporate Kaleidoscope

GAIL (India) Ltd signed a Tripartite Concession Agreement on October 16, 2025 with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) for setting up a Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plant at KCDC area, Haralakunte Village, Bengaluru South Taluk, Bengaluru in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar.





Recognising its exceptional contribution to healthcare accessibility and community welfare, the Indian Red Cross Society has conferred the ‘CSR Award of Appreciation’ upon REC Foundation, the CSR arm of REC Limited. The honour was presented by Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab, to Pradeep Fellows, Executive Director (CSR), REC Limited.