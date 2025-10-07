Corporate Kaleidoscope

GAIL Gas Ltd has won the prestigious Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) Excellence Award 2025 for Operational Excellence in City Gas Distribution (CGD) for its Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts Geographical Area. The award was presented by Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, (centre) and received on behalf of GAIL Gas by CEO, Goutom Chakraborty, (2nd from right) in the presence of senior dignitaries of PNGRB & oil & gas companies, at a ceremony on October 6, 2025.

REC Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Agreement through its CSR arm — REC Foundation — with Vikas Bharti Bishunpur to strengthen primary healthcare delivery across Jharkhand. Under the pact, REC Foundation has committed Rs 1.68 crore towards the procurement and deployment of three new Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) and their operational expenditure for one year. The signing ceremony, held on Tuesday, was graced by Ashok Bhagat, Secretary, Vikas Bharti Bishunpur; Jitendra Srivastava, Chairman & MD, REC Ltd; and other senior officials from both organisations.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) and Bihar State Power Holding Company Ltd (BSPHCL) have signed an MoU to start a long-term collaboration to train newly appointed and existing engineers for the next five years in various areas of business and organisational development, including training and research. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed recently by Praveen Agrawal, Chief – Human Resources, Industrial Relations, Facility Management & Health Services, Tata Power-DDL, and Ram Anugrah Narayan Singh, GM-HR & Admin, BSPHCL.