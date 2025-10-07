Corporate Kaleidoscope

REC Ltd under its CSR initiatives has extended support of Rs 5.71 crore to the Indian Red Cross Society, Alwar, for the operation of five Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) over a period of three years. The MMUs were flagged off on October 5, 2025, by Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change & Sanjay Sharma, Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Science & Technology, Government of Rajasthan.

Oil India (OIL) and Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 6th October 2025. The MoU was signed by ED (BD), OIL and VP (BD, BIS, Commercial & STU), MGL in the presence of Director (Operations) and Director (HR), OIL, and the Managing Director, MGL. Under the MoU, the two organisations will collaborate to explore opportunities across the LNG value chain and in emerging clean energy areas.