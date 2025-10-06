Corporate Kaleidoscope

GAIL (India) Limited has been conferred with the prestigious Mahatma Award 2025 for CSR Excellence, an honour that celebrates organizations who have made a lasting difference in the fields of social responsibility, sustainability, and inclusive development. . The award was presented by Amit Sachdeva, Gandhian, Indian Lawyer and founder, Mahatma Awards, widely known as the CSR Man of India, and A Annamalai, Director & Secretary, National Gandhi Museum. The honour was received by C&MD, Sandeep Kumar Gupta; Ayush Gupta, Director (HR); and Anoop Gupta, ED (CSR & HR), along with CSR Team.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), on Monday announced its continued partnership with the prestigious Filmfare Awards for the third year in succession. HMIL’s enduring partnership with Indian cinema mirrors its commitment to being more than just a mobility provider, it is a catalyst for aspirations, innovation and cultural connection. Over the years, the company has forged a strong relationship with the Indian film industry through its association with some of Bollywood’s most respected and admired actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Pankaj Tripathi.