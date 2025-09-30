Corporate Kaleidoscope

As part of the Vigilance Awareness Campaign, the Central Bank of India’s Delhi Zonal Office organised a Walkathon and Bike Rally on Tuesday under the leadership of Zonal Head Shishram Tundwal, Deputy Zonal Head Vikash Purbey, and Regional Head (South) Anil Agnihotri. With great enthusiasm and collective spirit, the entire staff members of Zonal Office and Regional Office Delhi South participated in large numbers, making the campaign impactful and inspiring.





Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) has partnered with Export Finance Australia (EFA), the Australian Government’s export credit agency, to secure an ECA-backed financing facility from Citi, who acted as the Sole ECA Coordinator and Lead Arranger for the facility. Under this structure, EFA is extending a guarantee to support PFC in raising $180 million from Citi. The funds will be deployed towards green infrastructure projects. The Loan Agreement was signed on Tuesday by Parminder Chopra, CMD, PFC, and K Balasubramanian, MD, India CEO, Citi in the presence of Nick McCaffrey, Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner to India.