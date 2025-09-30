Corporate Kaleidoscope

REC Ltd was honored with the Best Financial Services Company award in the Central PSU category, while its wholly owned subsidiary RECPDCL, secured the Best Power Transmission Company award in the Central PSU category at the prestigious Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) 17th PSU & Government Summit 2025 award ceremony. TSC Bosh, CEO of RECPDCL and Executive Director of REC Ltd, received both the awards at the summit.

REC Ltd has been conferred the prestigious Sustainability Icons Award 2025 for its excellence in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. The accolade was presented by Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law & Justice, in a glittering function organised at New Delhi on September 27, 2025. Awanish Kumar Bharati, General Manager (Finance), received the award on behalf of REC Ltd.

REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) handed over a project specific SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) of ISTS Transmission Project under TBCB route viz, Rajgarh Neemuch Power Transmission Ltd to M/s G R Infraprojects Ltd on September 29, 2025. The SPV was handed over by TSC Bosh, CEO, RECPDCL to Saurabh Kaushik, Business Head – Power T&D, G R Infraprojects Ltd. The implementation period of the project is 24 months.

NBCC (India) Ltd, in partnership with University of Delhi is set to begin work on the ambitious new Hostel cum Residential Block at the Dhaka Complex with a sanctioned cost of over Rs 370 crore. The ceremonial Bhoomi Poojan took place on September 29, 2025 in presence of Prof. Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor, University of Delhi, Dr. Vikas Gupta, Registrar, University of Delhi, Prof. Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges, Prof. Rajni Abbi, Director, South Campus, University of Delhi, K P Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC, Saleem Ahmad, Director (Projects), NBCC, Rajeev Kumar, CGM.