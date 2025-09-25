Corporate Kaleidoscope

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) organised a Shramdaan drive at its corporate office in New Delhi as part of the #Swachhotsav – Swachhta Hi Seva 2025 campaign. The event was led by Shripad Naik, Union MoS for Power and New & Renewable Energy, GoI. Srikant Nagulapalli, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power; Piyush Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power; Parminder Chopra, CMD, PFC; and Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority (CEA) also participated in the event.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) organised a Shramdaan drive at its corporate office in New Delhi as part of the #Swachhotsav – Swachhta Hi Seva 2025 campaign. The event was led by Shripad Naik, Union MoS for Power and New & Renewable Energy, GoI. Srikant Nagulapalli, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power; Piyush Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power; Parminder Chopra, CMD, PFC; and Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority (CEA) also participated in the event.

Central Bank of India organised a Vigilance Awareness Programme at Air Force Senior Secondary School, New Delhi. The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 200 students and 15 teachers. The event saw presence of Deepanka Arora, Head of the School, Anil Agnihotri, Regional Head, Delhi South, Anil Kumar, AGM, Zonal Office, Santosh Kumar, CM & Vigilance Officer, and Sandeep Kumar, Branch Head, AFS Branch. The event was conducted under the able guidance of Shishram Tundwal, Zonal Head, Delhi Zone.