Corporate Kaleidoscope

NBCC (India) Ltd and Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO) have signed an MoU to execute transformative development projects in Panchkula, Kaushambi, Ahmedabad and New Delhi. Together, these projects represent a combined investment of more than Rs 117 crore and will be executed on a turnkey basis by NBCC. The MoU was signed by Sanjay Kulshrestha, Chairman and MD of HUDCO, and K P Mahadevaswamy, Chairman and MD of NBCC (India) Ltd.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), the leading financial institution in India’s power sector, has been awarded with the prestigious “Most Admired Infrastructure Debt Financer – Power” award at the 10th Edition of the ET Now Infra Focus Summit & Awards 2025. Rajiv Ranjan Jha, Director (Projects), PFC, received the award on behalf of the Corporation from Col. Parikshit Mehra, Secretary-Govt of Telangana & Amit Shanbaug, Editor-ET Now B2B at a ceremony held at ITC Maurya, New Delhi.