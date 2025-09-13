Corporate Kaleidoscope

EPCH India Pavilion inaugurated by Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, Ambassador of India, EOI, Riyadh in the august presence of Manusmriti, Counsellor (Economic & Commerce), Akshay Singh Deputy Director, O/o DC(H), Ministry of Textiles, GoI & Salman Azam, Member CoA at Index Saudi Arabia, 2025.

NBCC has signed an MoU with Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation Ltd (RIICO) for the development of Rajasthan Mandapam and allied projects at approximately Rs 3,700 crore. The MoU was signed in presence of Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Industry Minister of Rajasthan, Sudhansh Pant, Chief Secretary, Govt of Rajasthan, Shikhar Agrawal, Additional Chief Secretary to CM and RIICO chairman and K P Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC; Dr.Suman Kumar, Director (Commercial).

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID) has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable development by donating three state-of-the-art, air-conditioned electric buses to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The buses were ceremonially flagged off by R K Tyagi, Chairman & MD, POWERGRID, and Dr. M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS, in presence of senior dignitaries of POWERGRID, including Dr. Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Personnel), Vamsi Rama Mohan Burra, Director (Projects), Jasbir Singh, Executive Director (CSR) along with senior officials from POWERGRID and AIIMS.