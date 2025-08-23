Corporate Kaleidoscope

NBCC (India) Ltd was honored with the prestigious ‘Shield Award’ for publishing its in-house Hindi magazine ‘Nirman Bharti’. The award was presented by Dr. Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of DMRC and Chairman of NARAKAS Delhi (Undertakings-2), to T D Mairal, General Manager (HRM/IR/Rajbhasha) during the half yearly NARAKAS meeting held at the DMRC Metro Bhavan Auditorium in New Delhi. During the same event, Vandana Ojha, Manager (Official Language), received a certificate and trophy from the NARAKAS Chairman for securing third place in the Official Language Quiz Competition.

REC Ltd has been conferred with the ‘Best Design Thinking Award’ at the 5th DNA Awards organized by Banking Frontiers. This prestigious recognition has been awarded to REC for its innovative digital initiatives in Retail Bonds, reflecting the company’s commitment to leveraging technology & design thinking for enhancing customer experience and service delivery. The award was received by Alok Singh, GM and CPM (Mumbai) along with officials from Finance Team. Jitendra Srivastava, CMD, REC Ltd extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire finance team.