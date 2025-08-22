Corporate Kaleidoscope

Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala celebrated its 41st Foundation Day on Thursday. On the occasion of the 41st Foundation Day, a cultural program was organised at Waris Shah Hall of RCF which was presided over by SS Mishra, General Manager, Rail Coach Factory while Madumita Mishra, President, RCF Women Welfare Organisation was the special guest. RCF officers and employees, members of unions/associations were also present in large numbers in the program.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) has signed a loan agreement of EUR 150 million, with KfW on Thursday. KfW is Germany’s largest promotional bank and is committed to improving economic, social and environmental conditions across the globe on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany. The loan proceeds will be utilized to finance projects under the Govt of India’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). The agreement was signed by Parminder Chopra, Chairman and Managing Director, PFC, and Stefan Wintels, CEO, KfW, in the presence of Gottfried von Gemmingen, Head of Division for Economic Affairs, German Embassy New Delhi, Sandeep Kumar, Director (Finance), PFC.