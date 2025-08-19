Corporate Kaleidoscope

ONGC Energy Centre Trust (OECT), the research and development arm of ONGC, has entered into a formal agreement with Engineers India Limited (EIL) on August 18, 2025 for the implementation of a Helium Recovery Demonstration Plant at ONGC’s Kuthalam Gas Collection Station in Cauvery Asset, Tamil Nadu.

Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has signed an MoU with Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt Ltd (ABMCPL) to promote energy efficiency across the Group’s diverse manufacturing operations. The MoU was signed in the presence of Akhilesh Kumar Dixit, CEO, EESL, and Deeksha Vats, Chief Sustainability Officer, ABMCPL. Under the MoU, EESL will support Aditya Birla Group in designing energy saving plans.

NTPC Ltd. launched a 3-month- long ‘Vigilance Awareness Campaign’ from August 18 to November 17, 2025. The campaign was inaugurated on August 18, 2025 by Rashmita Jha, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), NTPC, at Scope complex, New Delhi. The Vigilance officers across the NTPC offices took part in the program through video conference.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and Air India on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the supply of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), marking a major step towards a greener future for Indian aviation. The MoU was signed by Shailesh Dhar, Executive Director (Aviation), IndianOil, and P Balaji, Group Head – Governance, Regulatory, Compliance (GRC) and Corporate Affairs, Air India, in the presence of A S Sahney, Chairman, IndianOil and Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India.