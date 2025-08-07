Corporate Kaleidoscope

GAIL (India) Ltd and Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the exploration and development of critical mineral resources in India and overseas. Sanjay Agarwal, Executive Director (Business Development and Exploration & Production), GAIL and Binod Kumar Gupta, Executive Director (Mining)- Resource Planning, HCL signed the MoU in the presence of R K Singhal, Director (Business Development), GAIL and Sanjeev K Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, HCL.

In a significant step towards strengthening India’s self-reliance in strategic mineral sourcing, Oil India Limited and IREL (India) Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on August 7, 2025 in Mumbai to cooperate and collaborate for development of Critical Minerals. The MoU was signed by Ranjan Goswami, Executive Director (BD) of Oil India, and Ravi Prakash Jha, General Manager(Projects) of IREL in the presence of Dr Ranjit Rath, Chairman & MD of Oil India and Sarada Bhushan Mohanty Chairman & MD of IREL.