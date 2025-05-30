Corporate Kaleidoscope

Bank of Baroda, one of India’s leading public sector banks, inaugurated its first Phygital Branch in Kolkata at the NSB Airport Branch within the premises of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. The phygital branch will redefine customer experience by seamlessly integrating self-service and assisted service models to meet the diverse requirements of customers. Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda inaugurated the Phygital branch, in the presence of Sanjay Tiwary, General Manager & Zonal Head - Kolkata Zone; Sandeep Kumar – Regional Head and other senior bank executives & staff members of the Zone & Region.





Minister of Power & Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art 1000-seater Community Auditorium, in Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The Auditorium is being jointly funded by REC, PFC and NTPC. REC Ltd has agreed to support Rs 7.02 crore under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The foundation stone-laying ceremony was attended by the Executive Director (CSR) of REC Ltd and other senior officials, , alongside enthusiastic local residents who expressed optimism about the project’s potential to energize the district’s cultural landscape.