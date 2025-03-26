Corporate Kaleidoscope

Er. Inderpal Singh and Er. Hira Lal Goyal Appointed as Directors in PSPCL Patiala, March 25, 2025. Er. Inderpal Singh and Er. Hira Lal Goyal have joined as Director (Distribution) and Director (Commercial), respectively, of Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) on Tuesday. Their appointments were made by Ajoy Kumar Sinha, Principal Secretary, Department of Power, Punjab, for a tenure of two years from the date of joining. However, they will not be eligible to continue in service beyond the age of 65. Er. Inderpal Singh – Director (Distribution).