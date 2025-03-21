Corporate Kaleidoscope

The KIIT-DU has signed an MoU with the University of Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA on Thursday to establish a dual degree program in B.Tech. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, marking a significant step towards international collaboration in higher education. Prof. Saranjit Singh, Vice-Chancellor of KIIT and Dr. Vivian Wang, Vice Provost for Global Engagement at the University of Tulsa were present during the event. Among others, Prof. Debashis Bandyopadhyay, Vice Chancellor of KISS & Prof. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar, KIIT-DU were also present.

Central Board of Irrigation and Power organised CBIP Day on Friday at the SCOPE Centre, New Delhi, where organisations & individual professionals were honored with awards based on their outstanding achievements in water resources, power and non-conventional energy sectors. The Tiloth Power plant of 90 megawatt installed capacity of UJVNL located in the border district of Uttarkashi was awarded the Best Performing Hydro Power Project. The prestigious award was received by Dr. Sandeep Singhal, MD of UJVNL Ltd, from the hands of the Chairman Central Electricity Authority, Ghanshyam Prasad and Chairman of the Central Water Commission, Dr. MK Sinha.