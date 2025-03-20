Corporate Kaleidoscope

S S Mishra, General Manager, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala has been awarded the Railway Minister Raj Bhasha Medal for his contribution in promoting the official language Hindi. This honor was presented to him by Satish Kumar, Chairman & CEO of Railway Board, at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi, on Thursday. This award has been given to Mishra for his work towards promoting Hindi during his tenure at Integral Coach Factory, Chennai where remarkable progress was made in the work of official language. Apart from contributing in the wide publicity of Hindi, Mishra motivated the employees to work in official language Hindi.