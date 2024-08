President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Vice President of Uganda, Jessica Alupo dedicated Nebbi and Arua Sub-stations built with POWERGRID as PMC to the nation in presence of the Cabinet Minister of Energy, Ruth Ssentamu Nankabirwa, MPs and top officials from UETCL. Dr. Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Personnel) & Sanjay Kumar Gupta, Head (International business), represented POWERGRID at the ceremony and congratulated the Government of Uganda.