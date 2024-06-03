Corporate Kaleidoscope

To provide long-term financial assistance to viable infrastructure projects, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL), a wholly-owned Government of India company have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at PNB Corporate Office in Dwarka, New Delhi. A signing ceremony for the MoU took place, with Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO of PNB, and Dr. Padmanabhan Raja Jaishankar, MD of IIFCL. The occasion was graced by all Executive Directors of PNB, along with senior executives from both PNB and IIFCL.