Corporate Kaleidoscope

NTPC Ltd, Bongaigaon and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Govt have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility. The MoA was signed by Amar Jyoti Barman, Education Secretary, BTC and Onkar Nath, AGM (HR) on behalf of NTPC, on March 5,2023. The ceremony presided by Pramod Boro, BTR Chief Executive Member, NTPC Bongaigaon in the presence of Akash Deep, IAS, Principal Secretary, BTC and Karunakar Das, Executive Director, NTPC Bongaigaon witnessed the formalisation of plans to establish Bodoland Digital Literacy & Counselling Centres across five educational institutions in the Bodoland Territorial Region.