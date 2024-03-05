MillenniumPost
5 March 2024
Corporate Kaleidoscope
ONGC extended its support towards Assam Energy Institute to nurture world- class manpower in the broad field of petroleum technology and energy sector. Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli inaugurated the newly-constructed Academic Block, Boys’ Hostel and Girls’ Hostel at Assam Energy Institute, Sivasagar in the presence of Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman & CEO, ONGC as Guest of Honour, Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, Managing Director, Numaligarh Refinery Ltd, Aditya Vikram Yadav, District Commissioner, Sivasagar, Prof. ASK Sinha, Director, RGIPT, and Rajesh Tiwary, ED-Asset Manager, ONGC Assam Asset on Monday.


POWERGRID paid Rs 2067,68,20,860/- as second interim dividend for FY 2023-24 to Government of India on Tuesday at Ministry of Power, New Delhi. A cheque was presented to Cabinet Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy, R K Singh in presence of Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary (Power), GoI, R K Tyagi, CMD, G Ravisankar, Director (Finance), Abhay Choudhary, Director (Projects), Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Personnel), Chetan Bansilal Kankariya, Independent Director, Ram Naresh Tiwari, Independent Director and Executive Directors of POWERGRID.

MPost

MPost


