Corporate Kaleidoscope

Prem Anup Sinha, Chief General Manager, Kolkata Circle, Sujay Kumar Yadav, General Manager, Network 2 along with other senior SBI officials handed over a cheque of Rs 42 lakh to Ramkrishna Mission Multipurpose School at Kamarpukur for upgradation of 5 science laboratories in presence of Swami Lokottaranandaji, Secretary RKM Math Kamarpukur, Swami Kalyaneshanandaji, Headmaster, Swami Atmeshwaranandaji, Banking Head, HQ Belurmath, Varadeshanandaji, Banking Dept HQ Belurmath and other senior monks, teachers and students of the school.