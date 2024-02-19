Corporate Kaleidoscope

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) introduces a pioneering solution for eco-friendly fuel accessibility in Kolkata with the unveiling of its first-ever Mobile MAK Adblue Dispenser. Under the leadership of Sukhmal Jain, Director Marketing at BPCL, this innovative dispenser marks a noteworthy achievement in the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility. MAK Adblue, a diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) known for its pivotal role in curbing nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions from BSVI diesel-powered vehicles, has traditionally been available at Fuel Stations.