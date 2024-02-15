Corporate Kaleidoscope

In a significant step toward advancing semiconductor design education and skill development, Logicknots India Private Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and IIT Guwahati. This alliance, sealed with an MoU exchange at Kaushal Bhawan in the esteemed presence of Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, aims to launch state-of-the-art online courses to skill the nation’s future semiconductor design engineers. Amidst a booming global semiconductor market, expected to surpass $1 trillion by 2030, Logicknots’ initiative promises to fill the critical skill gap in the industry.