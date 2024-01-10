Corporate Kaleidoscope

On the occasion of Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Day, Indian Bank organised a special event to express gratitude towards its valued NRI customers. The event took place on January 9, 2024, at JW. Marriott hotel. The event witnessed the participation of over 200 individuals, including esteemed dignitaries from Indian Bank. Philip Abraham, Vice President of the NRI Vertical, Rajender Kumar, Deputy FGM Chandigarh, and Rananjay Singh, Zonal Manager Chandigarh, graced the occasion with their presence. The NRI Customer Meet aimed not only to address the banking needs of the NRI customers but also to foster a stronger connection