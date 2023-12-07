Corporate Kaleidoscope

MillenniumPost
Sanjay Kulshrestha, Chairman & Managing Director, HUDCO inaugurated the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India sponsored Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) International Training Programme on “Housing the Urban Poor – Policy, Planning and Implementation – Indian Experience” in the presence of M Nagaraj, Director (Corporate Planning), D Guhan, Director (Finance), and other senior officials of HUDCO and HSMI. Kulshrestha expressed in detail about the use of emerging technologies in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - the largest housing programme being implemented in the country. He also urged regarding sharing of best practices between the participants and the decarbonisation of the habitats.

