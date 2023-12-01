Corporate Kaleidoscope

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) contributed Rs 25 lakh to the disaster relief fund. Mukesh Upadhyay, Zonal Manager, BoM, Chandigarh Zone presented a cheque/draft of Rs 25 lakh to Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla on Friday. Expressing gratitude, the Sukhu said that, this assistance amount will prove helpful in providing relief to the affected people. Health Minister of Himachal Govt Dhani Ram Shandil and MLA &Chief Parliament Secretary Sanjay Awasthi and many senior officials of the government and bank were present at the occasion.