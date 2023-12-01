Corporate Kaleidoscope

REC Foundation, the CSR arm of REC Ltd, signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) in New Delhi for the renovation of the auditoriums, introducing state-of-art facilities at a cost of Rs 8 crore. The signing ceremony, held at REC’s corporate office, was attended by senior management representatives, including VK Singh, Director (Projects), Taruna Gupta, Executive Director, and other esteemed officers of REC. Dr. Ajay Shukla, Director & Medical Superintendent, represented Dr. RML Hospital & ABVIMS, in the presence of Dr. Thejaswi HT, Professor & Head (Forensic Medicine). This project aims to enhance the medical infrastructure at Dr. RML Hospital & ABVIMS.