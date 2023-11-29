Corporate Kaleidoscope









Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) clinched 35 awards across categories at the prestigious Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) National Awards 2023. This outstanding achievement underscores the exceptional prowess of IOC’s Corporate Communications teams, reinforcing its unwavering commitment to excellence in public relations& communication, and solidified its position as an industry trailblazer. The awards were presented during International Public Relations Festival organised by PRSI from November 25-27 in New Delhi.













Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID) has been conferred awards of ‘CSR World Leader 2023’ and ‘International CSR Excellence-2023’ in a carbon neutral presentation ceremony by the Green Organisation at the Houses of Parliament, Palace of Westminster, London held on November 20, 2023. The award was received by Dr. Yatindra Dwivedi, Director(Personnel) POWERGRID.













LS International, a global leader in visa processing and consular services, on Wednesday announced the inauguration of its new Visa Application Centre in Delhi. This new centre is part of BLS International’s commitment to enhancing the customer experience and streamlining the visa application process. The newly inaugurated visa application centre, located at Dr. Gopaldas Bhawan, Barakhamba Road, is designed with cutting-edge infrastructure, advanced technology, and increased capacity to accommodate the growing demand for visa services.