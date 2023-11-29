Corporate Kaleidoscope

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) is undertaking number of agriculture drone demonstrations of Nano and Water Soluble Fertilizers in Punjab for farmers during the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. Recently, Secretary (Fertilizers), Respected Rajat Kumar Mishra participated in one of the Drone Demonstration of Nano Urea Spray on crops in Village Manakpur Kallar in SAS Nagar, Punjab in the presence of C&MD, NFL, U Saravanan. The drone demonstration are being organised by NFL in the fields of the villages during the Yatra and farmers are being informed about benefits of using this drone technology in agriculture for improved productivity.

NMDC brought home Excellence Awards 2023 for House Journal (Hindi), CSR Project for Women Development, Sustainable Development Report and Annual Report at the National PRSI Awards on Sunday in New Delhi. Chief Guest Dr Sonal Mansingh, Member of Parliament presented the awards to the Corporate Communications team of NMDC during the National Public Relations Festival. Speaking on the win, Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge) said, ‘In our journey to become a global mining company, Public Relations will play a key role. I congratulate team NMDC for their exceptional initiatives in corporate communication, social responsibility and sustainable development.’

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India was awarded 2nd Prize for excellence in display, in the PSU & PSB Pavilion at the 42nd India International Trade Fair 2023 held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from November14-27, 2023 and was given the Silver Medal. On behalf of LIC of India, the award was received by Regional Manager (Corporate Communications), North Zone from Chairman and Managing Director, India Trade Promotion Organisation, Pradeep Singh Kharola. The LIC pavilion was inaugurated by Executive Director (Corporate Communications) Aditya Gupta in the presence of the Zonal Head, J P S Bajaj and other senior officials of LIC of India, North Zone on November 15, 2023.